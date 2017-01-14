Mirotic (illness) will miss Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, in addition to Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans, ESPN.com reports.

Mirotic has already missed the last two games with an illness, and he'll remain out throughout the weekend, per coach Fred Hoiberg. As a result, the forward's next opportunity to take the floor will come Tuesday against Dallas.

