Mirotic will not play Tuesday against the Wizards due to illness, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

The Bulls will be even more shorthanded than initially anticipated, as Mirotic joins Jimmy Butler (illness) and Dwyane Wade (rest) on the sideline Tuesday. With Mirotic out, Doug McDermott will take on an even larger role, while Bobby Portis should pick up some extra minutes off the bench. Chicago will go with Robin Lopez, Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott, Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams as its starting five.