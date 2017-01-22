Mirotic supplied 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 win over the Kings.

The 25-year-old posted his best scoring total since Jan. 7 and fourth double-digit scoring effort of January overall. Mirotic lost four games to illness earlier in the month, but has now seen 17 to 22 minutes in the three games since his return. His production figures to continue fluctuating as long he remains in a bench role, however, with his scoring ability continuing to be the most pivotal factor in his fantasy production.