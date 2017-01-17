Mirotic (illness) will return to action Tuesday against the Mavericks, Nick Friedell of ESPN Chicago reports.

The illness kept Mirotic on the shelf for the past week, and coach Fred Hoiberg noted that at one point the forward had lost eight pounds. Given that information, it seems likely that Mirotic could require a game or two to regain his conditioning, making him a risky DFS play Tuesday. Prior to the illness, Mirotic had averaged nearly 26 minutes per game over his last four contests, which he translated to 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.