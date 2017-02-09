Zipser suffered a left-ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Warriors and will not return.

Zipser received the start at small forward Wednesday with both Jimmy Butler (heel) and Dwyane Wade (illness) unavailable for the contest. Hee played 10 minutes in the game before exiting, missing the only shot he attempted, but added three rebounds and a steal before departing. His next chance to retake the floor comes Friday against the Suns.