Bulls' Paul Zipser: Doubtful Sunday vs. Timberwolves
Zipser (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Zipser's left ankle tendinitis has been bothering him since Wednesday's tilt against the Warriors, and he missed Friday's game against the Suns. Assuming he misses Sunday's action, Bulls' reserve guards like Michael Carter-Williams and Doug McDermott could see increased action.
