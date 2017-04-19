Zipser scored 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added one rebound and one assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 win over the Celtics.

Zipser has been a big contributor off the bench for the Bulls during this series, though that only showed in the box score for Game 2. He's averaging 25.5 minutes per game in the playoffs, and after two straight wins, the Bulls are unlikely to make major changes to their rotation. Zipser is capable of scoring or rebounding in bunches, but he remains a risky play in daily settings due to his statistical inconsistencies. He's likely to have plenty of minutes, but due to his skill set, that doesn't always translate to fantasy success.