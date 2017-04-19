Bulls' Paul Zipser: Leads bench with 16 points in victory
Zipser scored 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added one rebound and one assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 win over the Celtics.
Zipser has been a big contributor off the bench for the Bulls during this series, though that only showed in the box score for Game 2. He's averaging 25.5 minutes per game in the playoffs, and after two straight wins, the Bulls are unlikely to make major changes to their rotation. Zipser is capable of scoring or rebounding in bunches, but he remains a risky play in daily settings due to his statistical inconsistencies. He's likely to have plenty of minutes, but due to his skill set, that doesn't always translate to fantasy success.
More News
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Scores season-high 21 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Scores 15 points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will start at small forward Friday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Set to head back to bench Friday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will start at small forward Monday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Scores nine points in 23 minutes Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...