Zipser missed Thursday's practice with ankle tendinitis and is listed as questionable for Friday's tilt with the Suns, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser drew the start in Wednesday's game against the Warriors with both Dwyane Wade (illness) and Jimmy Butler (heel) sidelined, but ended up leaving after just ten minutes because of an ankle injury. It's now being listed as tendinitis, which is a bit concerning, considering the tendency for such an ailment to linger throughout the season. With Butler trending towards returning to action, Zipser will likely be in line for a smaller role even if he is cleared, but look for another update following Friday's morning shootaround.