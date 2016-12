Zipser played seven minutes in Monday's 113-82 win over the Pistons, producing no points (0-3 FG), one rebound and one assist.

After heading to the D-League's Windy City Bulls over the weekend, Zipser rejoined the NBA team in advance of Monday's game, and saw some run when the game turned into a blowout by halftime. Zipser isn't expected to see the court in more competitive games, however, and could be headed back to the D-League before long.