Zipser started at power forward and turned in five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 19 minutes in a 99-98 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Zipser was making his third start in four games, this time filling in for Taj Gibson, who is nursing a sore ankle. It's possible that Gibson could miss more time, but Zipser doesn't look like he'll be the main beneficiary, even if he continues to start. He's seen low usage in all three of his starts and has fallen below 20 minutes in his last two turns with the top unit, making reserve forwards like Nikola Mirotic and Doug McDermott better bets to gain fantasy value if Gibson remains out for multiple games.