Zipser was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Windy City Bulls, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser spent the weekend on assignment with Windy City, taking part in two games and posting averages of 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 31.5 minutes. He'll rejoin the the NBA team ahead of Monday's tilt with the Thunder, but isn't included in the team's rotation and likely won't see the floor if the game is competitive.