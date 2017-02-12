Zipser (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, NIck Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Zipser had already been listed as doubtful heading into Sunday, and with Friedell reporting that the rookie swingman was also dealing with a case of food poisoning, it was an easy decision for the Bulls to hold him out. Along with Zipser, the Bulls will also be without Dwyane Wade (wrists) and Jimmy Butler (heel), so the team may have to rely heavily on Doug McDermott and Denzel Valentine to pick up some extended minutes on the wing.