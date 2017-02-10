Zipser (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Zipser succumbed to left ankle tendinitis in the first half of Wednesday's loss to the Warriors and was unable to return. He went on to miss practice Thursday and was unable to take part in the team's morning shootaround Friday, so it was an easy decision to rule him out. If jimmy Butler, who is questionable with a heel injury, is also unable to play Friday, look for Dwyane Wade and Michael Carter-Williams to join Jerian Grant in the starting lineup. Zipser's absence could also open up more minutes for Doug McDermott off the bench.