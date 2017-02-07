Zipser was notably scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over 24 minutes in Monday's 112-107 victory over the Kings, but did add two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The German forward eclipsed the 20-minute mark for the eighth straight contest, but couldn't capitalize on his solid allotment of playing time Monday. It was Zipser's first scoreless outing in any game in which he's seen a double-digit minutes total, and a rather striking drop in production after he'd posted 11 points on Friday versus the Rockets. Despite coming up empty in the scoring column Monday, Zipser should be in line for extended minutes again in Wednesday's contest versus the Warriors, particularly if Jimmy Butler (heel) remains sidelined.