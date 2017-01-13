Zipser started at small forward Thursday, tallying seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during a 104-89 loss to the Knicks.

Zipser was just recalled from the D-League on January 8th, but with both Nikola Mirotic (illness) and Jimmy Butler (illness) out the Bulls decided to give Zipser the nod against New York. He had an unimpressive shooting night, and the team was a whopping -16 with him on the floor, so it's doubtful his fantasy stock rose much after this performance.