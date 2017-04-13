Zipser contributed 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during a 112-73 win over the Nets on Wednesday.

Zipser's 21 points were a season high as he also downed a season-high five three-pointers. He was the only player on the team other than Jimmy Butler to score more than 12 points in the win, which clinched the team's playoff berth. Zipser has been a regular fixture in the team's rotation for the better part of the last three months, and this performance only helps his cause with the playoffs ahead.