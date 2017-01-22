Zipser totaled 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds over 23 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 win over the Kings.

The rookie now has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts, with Saturday's total representing a new career high. Zipser showed some nice touch from all over the floor, tallying his first career game with multiple threes. The 22-year-old forward makes for an interesting prospect to keep an eye on, particularly for those in deeper formats.