Zipser will remain in the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

Zipser has started two of the Bulls' last three games, as multiple injuries have kept some key players out. Taj Gibson is the latest to go down with an injury, as he's dealing with some soreness in his ankle. That allows Zipser to jump into the starting five, although it remains to be seen how many minutes he'll receive. Zipser logged 34 minutes in Thursday's start against the Knicks, but then notched just 15 minutes against the Grizzlies on Sunday, so he'll likely remain off the fantasy radar despite the promotion.