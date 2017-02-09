Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will start at small forward Wednesday
Zipser will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Both Jimmy Butler (heel) and Dwyane Wade (illness) are sitting out on Wednesday, so the Bulls will go with Michael Carter-Williams, Jerian Grant and Zipser at point guard, shooting guard and small forward, respectively. Zipser is in line to see a huge workload on the wing, likely pushing for a 30-minute role. Along with Zipser, Doug McDermott and Denzel Valentine could also see a bump in minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Scoreless over 24 minutes Monday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will start Friday vs. Heat•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will stick in rotation Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Totals 13 points off bench Saturday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Posts five points in second straight start•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will remain in the starting five Tuesday•