Zipser will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Both Jimmy Butler (heel) and Dwyane Wade (illness) are sitting out on Wednesday, so the Bulls will go with Michael Carter-Williams, Jerian Grant and Zipser at point guard, shooting guard and small forward, respectively. Zipser is in line to see a huge workload on the wing, likely pushing for a 30-minute role. Along with Zipser, Doug McDermott and Denzel Valentine could also see a bump in minutes off the bench.