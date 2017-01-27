Zipser will draw the start Friday against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After Rajon Rondo made a public comment on Instagram criticizing Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler, coach Fred Hoiberg has chosen to bring the latter two players off the bench, resulting in Zipser and Doug McDermott being inserted into the starting lineup. Though Zipser is drawing the start, he may not see more than the 19.2 minutes per game he's seen over the past six contests, and will likely still remain irrelevant in most fantasy leagues.