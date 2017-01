Zipser will draw the start for Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Dwyane Wade (rest) out, coach Fred Hoiberg will go with Zipser at the small forward, while Jimmy Butler slides to the shooting guard slot. Zipser drew the start Thursday against the Knicks and only provided seven points, five rebounds, and two assists across 34 minutes of action.