Zipser will start Thursday against the Knicks, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

After returning from the D-League just four days ago, Zipser will make his first career start Thursday night. The Bulls are going with a big starting lineup, as Taj Gibson, Robin Lopez, and Zipser make up the frontcourt, while Nikola Mirotic (illness) misses his second straight contest. It will be a great opportunity for the 22-year-old to showcase his talents. So far this season, Zipser his averaging 1.2 rebounds and 0.3 points in just under six minutes per game through 10 contests. Look for Bobby Portis and Christiano Felicio to also see plenty of minutes off the bench Thursday night.