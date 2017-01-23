Coach Fred Hoiberg said Zipser would retain a rotation spot Tuesday against the Magic, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser first began to see some extra minutes two weeks ago when Jimmy Butler and Nikola Mirotic were recovering from illnesses and Dwyane Wade missed a couple games for rest purposes, and the rookie has continued to hold down a role with the second unit even now that the team is back to full strength. While the 22-year-old has struggled mightily as a shooter to begin the season, he's finally starting to settle into a groove. He's hit double digits in the scoring column in back-to-back games while shooting 7-of-15 from the field and 4-of-9 from three-point range. Look for Hoiberg to keep Zipser in his rotation until he loses his touch.