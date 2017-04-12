Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Cleared to play Wednesday
Rondo (wrist) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It was reported earlier in the week that Rondo was dealing with a significant wrist injury, but with the Bulls fighting for one of the last spots in the playoffs, he'll fight through the discomfort and play Wednesday. Rondo should jump back into the starting lineup at point guard, barring any setbacks during pregame warmups, which will send Jerian Grant back to a smaller role off the bench.
