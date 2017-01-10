Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Could 'potentially' play Tuesday

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said Rondo could "potentially" play in Tuesday's game against the Wizards, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bulls are resting Dwyane Wade for the second half of a back-to-back set and will be without Jimmy Butler (illness), so coach Fred Hoiberg may need to dust off some of his deep reserve options to cover minutes in the backcourt. While Rondo still remains third on the depth chart at point guard behind newly-appointed starter Michael Carter-Williams and backup Jerian Grant, Hoiberg has shown a willingness to use Grant off the ball, which could theoretically open up minutes for Rondo with the second unit. Rondo has been left out of the rotation in the past five games and voiced his desire to be traded, but it's uncertain if the veteran, who has started for much of his career, would be receptive to coming off the bench. Even if he does see time Tuesday, Rondo likely wouldn't be in line for enough minutes to make him an appealing DFS target.