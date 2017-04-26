Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Could still play Game 5
Rondo (thumb) is "preparing to attempt to play" in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Rondo was able to get some shots up at Tuesday's practice, but coach Fred Hoiberg reiterated that the Kentucky product would still miss Game 5. However, it appears the veteran guard has different plans, as he is preparing as though he will give it a go Wednesday. A final decision on his status is unlikely to be determined until closer to tip-off. If he does take the court, he figures to be limited in what he can provide offensively. If he does not, the Bulls would presumably give Isaiah Canaan another starting opportunity.
