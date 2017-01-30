Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Dishes out 10 assists in limited minutes

Rondo scored 8 points (2-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 10 assists, five rebounds and one block in 21 minutes of action during Sunday's 121-108 win over the 76ers.

Despite seeing modest playing time, Rondo led the team in assists and helped the reserve unit provide the difference on the scoreboard. He has been in the headlines of late for off-the-court issues, but Rondo has now seen an uptick in playing time over the last two games, responding with averages of 10.5 points, 8.5 assists, six rebounds and 1.5 steals. The veteran will likely be part of any sort of resurgence the team is able to mount, and he will regain fantasy utility if he continues to see adequate playing time.