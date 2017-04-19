Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Dominant in win with near triple-double
Rondo scored 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added 14 assists, nine rebounds and five steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 win over the Celtics.
Rondo set the pace for the Bulls, matching the franchise record for assists in a playoff game and missing the triple-double by only one rebound. He also played well in the first game of the series, scoring 12 to go with eight rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes. Rondo is playing like the do-it-all floor general that led the Celtics' playoff runs around the turn of the decade. He's in line to provide good DFS value over when the series moves to Chicago on Friday.
