Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Expected to stick in rotation

Coach Fred Hoiberg said after Wednesday's 101-99 loss to the Wizards that Rondo, who played 27 minutes in the contest, should be able to receive regular minutes in future games, ESPN.com's Nick Friedell reports.

Rondo had been dropped from his starting role and out of the rotation entirely over the preceding five games, as Hoiberg elected to roll with Michael Carter-Williams as his starting point guard and Jerian Grant as the primary backup. However, with three key players (Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Nikola Mirotic) sitting out the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday due to either illness or rest, Hoiberg called Rondo's number, and the veteran turned in a quality effort off the bench. finishing with 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and three steals. Carter-Williams also had a strong night and did little to sacrifice his standing as the starter, and once Wade and Butler return, there will be fewer minutes to go around to any of the other reserve backcourt options. With that in mind, Rondo would likely have to cut into Grant's playing time if he were to stick in the rotation, but even that may not grant him enough minutes to be a reliable fantasy contributor.