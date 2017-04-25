Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Gets shots up Tuesday
Rondo (thumb) got shots up during Tuesday's morning shootaround, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Though coach Fred Hoiberg reiterated that Rondo is still out for Game 5, Tuesday marks the first time that Rondo has touched a basketball with his right hand since suffering the injury. Rondo has yet to be ruled out for the series, but depending on how long the series goes, it remains a possibility that he could push a return for either a Game 6 or Game 7. While he continues to rehab, expect Isaiah Canaan to draw another start at point guard during Wednesday's Game 5, likely sending Jerian Grant back to the bench.
