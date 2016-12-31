Bulls' Rajon Rondo: May not be given start Saturday

Rondo is not guaranteed to start Saturday against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rondo fell out of favor with coach Fred Hoiberg in Friday's game against the Pacers and was benched for the second half, ending the game with just one rebound and one assist over 11 total minutes. If Hoiberg does elect to switch things up Saturday, Michael Carter-Williams would seemingly benefit the most and be the favorite to be placed in the starting lineup. Most importantly for Rondo owners, however, is that there's no guarantee he will even have a prominent role in Chicago's rotation if he's moved to the bench, but only time will tell.