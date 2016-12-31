Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Moving to bench

Rondo will move to the bench Saturday against Milwaukee, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

In the midst of a struggle-filled stretch, Rondo will move to the bench as the Bulls insert Michael Carter-Williams into the starting lineup at point guard. Rondo, who was benched for the second half of Friday's loss to Indiana, is shooting less than 36 percent from the floor in December, and he's failed to score more than seven points in each of his last six games. Coach Fred Hoiberg is yet to reveal whether the decision to bench Rondo will extend beyond Saturday, but it wouldn't be overly surprising if the Bulls give this new lineup an extended look.