Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Out for Game 5

Rondo (thumb) will not play during Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Though Rondo was preparing an attempt to play in Game 5, he's ultimately been ruled out after going through his own individual practice session, which seemingly didn't pan out the way that the Bulls and Rondo hoped. He also had another X-ray Tuesday night, which showed no changes. But, Rondo revealed for the first time Wednesday that he's dealing with torn ligaments in his wrist as well, which is why his hand was in a cast. That being said, the fact that he put up shots and was able to participate in an individual practice session is a reason for optimism for a Game 6 or 7 return, depending on how the series swings.