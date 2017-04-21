Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Out indefinitely with thumb fracture

Rondo has been ruled out indefinitely with a thumb fracture on his right hand, Bulls radio announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Rondo reportedly suffered the injury in Tuesday's Game 2 but managed to play through it. It will not require surgery, but the point guard will remain without a specific timetable for his return. This is a huge crush to the Bulls, who currently hold a 2-0 lead over the Celtics with the series headed to Chicago, as Rondo has totaled 23 points, 17 rebounds and 20 assists through those first two games. Look for Jerian Grant to get the start at point guard in Friday's Game 3, and he'll likely play heavy minutes with Michael Carter-Williams serving as his backup off the bench.