Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Preparing to play in Game 5
Rondo (thumb) is "preparing to attempt to play" in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Coach Fred Hoiberg had stated earlier Tuesday that Rondo had been ruled out for Game 5, even after the point guard had put up some shots during Tuesday's session. However, it appears that after the veteran went through his own individual practice session during the evening, there's now growing optimism that he might be able to suit up. Rondo will likely be reevaluated again Wednesday morning before the Bulls make a final call on his status, but if he's cleared to play through his fractured thumb, Rondo could help provide a spark to an offensive attack that has cratered without him the last two games of the series. Rondo would still likely be restricted in some capacity, so Isaiah Canaan could again be in line for extensive minutes while entering the lineup as the Bulls' starting point guard.
