Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Putting up shots Tuesday
Rondo (thumb) was attempting some shots during Tuesday's morning shootaround, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Though coach Fred Hoiberg reiterated that Rondo is still out for Game 5 against the Celtics, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the point guard seems to be coming along from the right thumb fracture sooner than the team anticipated. Rondo has yet to be ruled out for the series, so it remains a possibility that he could push a return for Game 6 or a potential Game 7. Isaiah Canaan, who played 34 minutes off the bench in Game 4, is expected to move into the starting lineup at point guard in Game 5, pushing Jerian Grant back to the bench.
More News
-
Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Preparing to play in Game 5•
-
Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Sheds cast, will remain out for Game 5•
-
Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Out indefinitely with thumb fracture•
-
Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Dominant in win with near triple-double•
-
Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Scores 10 points in return•
-
Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Cleared to play Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...