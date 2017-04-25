Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Putting up shots Tuesday

Rondo (thumb) was attempting some shots during Tuesday's morning shootaround, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Though coach Fred Hoiberg reiterated that Rondo is still out for Game 5 against the Celtics, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the point guard seems to be coming along from the right thumb fracture sooner than the team anticipated. Rondo has yet to be ruled out for the series, so it remains a possibility that he could push a return for Game 6 or a potential Game 7. Isaiah Canaan, who played 34 minutes off the bench in Game 4, is expected to move into the starting lineup at point guard in Game 5, pushing Jerian Grant back to the bench.