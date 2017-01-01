Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Remains cooperative despite demotion

Rondo has no intention of quitting on the Bulls, despite completely falling out of coach Fred Hoiberg's rotation over the team's last six quarters, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rondo met with front-office staff late Saturday after receiving a DNP-CD earlier in the night against Milwaukee. The discussions were reportedly productive, and it seems that Rondo will continue to practice and participate in team functions even though Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant are now seemingly ahead of the veteran on the depth chart. While it may still be a bit premature to completely cut bait with Rondo, he's struggled to produce on this Bulls team even when given large minutes, and shot a disastrous 29.7 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from the free-throw line in December while averaging 6.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists.