Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Remains in team's plans
There are no plans to buy out Rondo's contract, a source told K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.
Rondo has kept his nose clean in Chicago, and his contract is considered a trade chip for the Bulls. The depth chart continues to change in Chicago, as head coach Fred Hoiberg tries to find the right combination. For now, Rondo will remain a backup, but he should still see closer to starter-type minutes.
