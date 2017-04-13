Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Scores 10 points in return

Rondo (wrist) recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 20 minutes during a 112-73 win over the Nets on Wednesday.

With the Bulls needing a win to secure a playoff berth, Rondo, who had been expected to miss the regular-season finale coming into the week, ended up suiting up after taking part in morning shootaround and pregame warmups. Despite missing the previous three games with what was believed to be a significant wrist injury, Rondo fared well in limited action, and likely would have played more had the Bulls not salted the game away early. Rondo probably won't enter the postseason at 100 percent health, but with no indication that he came out of Wednesday's contest worse for the wear, he should be in action over the weekend when the Bulls kick off their first-round playoff series with the Celtics.