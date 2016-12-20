Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Sets season high with 14 assists

Rondo tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 14 assists, eight rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes during a 113-82 win against Detroit on Monday.

Rondo got his fifth double-double of the season and had the offense flowing on all cylinders as he dished out a season-high 14 dimes in the rout of Detroit. The two three-pointers also tied a season high for the 6-1 point guard. Rondo is averaging 6.9 assists per game so far this season, down from the 11.7 assists per game he averaged last season with Sacramento.