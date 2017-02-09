Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Sharp off bench in Wednesday's loss

Rondo finished with 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go along with eight assists, six rebounds and a steal across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 123-92 loss against the Warriors.

Rondo is coming off of the bench and his playing time has been limited, but he continues to produce. His scoring totals have been rather disappointing, but he has six or more assists in each of his past six outings. Rondo is also averaging 2.0 steals per game in four outings in the month of February. He remains useful in deeper rotisserie formats.