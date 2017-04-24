Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Sheds cast, will remain out for Game 5

Rondo is no longer wearing a cast on his wrist, but will remain sidelined for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rondo remains without any sort of timetable for a return, but the fact that's he's able to shed his cast is at least encouraging that he's recovering quickly. Coach Fred Hoiberg has yet to rule Rondo out for the entire first round series, but for now, he'll continue to focus on his rehab. Isaiah Canaan is expected to draw the start at point guard Wednesday after logging 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 bench minutes during Game 4. That should send Jerian Grant back to a bench role after he logged just five minutes as a starter.