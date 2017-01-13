Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Struggles from floor in loss

Rondo contributed four points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes during a 104-89 loss to New York on Thursday.

After five disheartening DNP-CDs, Rondo has finally reestablished himself in the rotation as the first point guard off the bench. He had a horrific shooting night against the Knicks, but was solid as a distributor for the second unit. Since his minutes have been so volatile recently, prospective DFS owners should tread carefully. It's feast or famine with Rondo, and way more often than not this season, it's been famine.