Bulls' Rajon Rondo: To act as sixth man again Thursday

Rondo is expected to act as the sixth man during Thursday's game against the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Coach Fred Hoiberg has opted to go with Michael Carter-Williams as his starting point guard over the last six games, with Rondo not even touching the floor in five of those contests. He was finally elevated back into a rotation role Tuesday against the Wizards, where he performed well with 12 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 27 minutes. While coach Hoiberg still doesn't think Rondo's earned his starting role back, he'll at least grant him another opportunity to act as the team's sixth man. Jimmy Butler remains sidelined with an illness as well, which should mean Rondo sees a similar workload to the 27 minutes he logged on Tuesday.