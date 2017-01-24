Bulls' Rajon Rondo: To remain backup point guard Tuesday

Rondo is expected to remain the team's backup point guard for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

The Bulls are expected to start Jerian Grant at point guard, while benching Michael Carter-Williams in the corresponding move. Despite moving Carter-Williams to the bench, coach Fred Hoiberg will continue to give the backup minutes to Rondo, which could mean Carter-Williams falls out of the rotation completely. It sounds like the point guard depth chart could be subject to change moving forward, but for now, look for Rondo to stick in his backup role, likely pushing for minutes in the mid-to-low 20's.