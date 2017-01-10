Bulls' Rajon Rondo: Will be first off bench Tuesday

Rondo will serve as the sixth man Tuesday against the Wizards, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

Rondo has been out of head coach Fred Hoiberg's rotation for the past five games, but will get an opportunity to reclaim a reserve role against the Wizards. Tuesday marks the second half of a back-to-back set for a depleted Bulls squad that will be without Jimmy Butler (illness), Dwyane Wade (rest), and Nikola Mirotic (illness), forcing Hoiberg to call Rondo's number. Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant will make up the starting backcourt Tuesday night as Rondo will compete with rookie Denzel Valentine and Isaiah Canaan for minutes off the bench. An impressive performance against the Wizards could be a major first step in mending the severed relationship between Rondo and the Bulls.