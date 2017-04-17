Bulls' Robin Lopez: Double-doubles in Sunday's victory
Lopez accumulated 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT) and 11 rebounds across 34 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 victory over the Celtics.
Lopez had his way on the offensive glass, ripping down eight of his 11 rebounds on that side of the ball. The Celtics are one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, allowing Lopez, who averages 8.2 rebounds per 36 minutes, to dominate the boards. While he doesn't provide much value other than his rebounding, this series may provide an ample opportunity for those playing DFS to squeeze value out of Lopez, whose workload and production during the regular season ebbed and flowed.
