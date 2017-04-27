Bulls' Robin Lopez: Efficient in Game 5 loss
Lopez posted 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and a steal over 29 minutes in Wednesday's Game 5 108-97 loss to the Celtics.
The Celtics have had a hard time containing Lopez during this series, as he's been outperforming his season averages in almost every game he's played in the postseason. Lopez made some great plays in the fourth quarter to keep the Bulls within striking distance but got frustrated at a missed call that resulted in a technical foul. The 29-year old journeyman comes at a great value for playoff DFS contests, and given his rise in production, he is a solid play if the Bulls survive and advance.
