Bulls' Robin Lopez: Efficient shooting key in Game 2 win
Lopez scored 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT) and added eight rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 win over the Celtics.
The Celtics have been incapable of finding an answer to Lopez, who is now averaging 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 70.0 percent field goal shooting in 33.0 minutes over the first two games of the series. All of those figures are significantly above his regular season averages. Until the Celtics figure out a way to slow him down, the Bulls are likely to rely heavily on Lopez, keeping his fantasy value high.
