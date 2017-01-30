Bulls' Robin Lopez: Posts rare double-double versus 76ers

Lopez posted 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 win over the 76ers.

Lopez dominated undersized opponents with Joel Embiid resting, tying a season high in scoring while notching his first double-double in nearly a month. He was quite ineffective over the previous four games and is still far from becoming a reliable fantasy asset, although he is capable of providing useful stat lines from time to time.